Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00096740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00284365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046185 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.