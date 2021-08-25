Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00284015 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045603 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

