Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $34,488.09 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $34,488.09 and approximately $6,597.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00363388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

