Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.92. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2,082 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

