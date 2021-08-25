SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $321.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $425,461.24 and approximately $321.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,825.31 or 1.00160086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.01 or 0.00535431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.85 or 0.00879740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00363154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005057 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

