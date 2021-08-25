Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 42 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($162.42).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

On Monday, July 26th, Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($163.68).

On Thursday, June 24th, Paula Bell acquired 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

Shares of LON SPT traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 296 ($3.87). 635,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,575. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.