Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

