Splintershards Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.96 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

