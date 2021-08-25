Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,384,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Splunk by 42.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,219,000 after buying an additional 249,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.81.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.79. 41,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,915. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

