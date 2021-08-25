Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Holdings Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up about 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.39% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH remained flat at $$17.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $776.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

