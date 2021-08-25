Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

