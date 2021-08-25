Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,352,125.50 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.
NYSE:SQ traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.57. 3,399,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,555. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
