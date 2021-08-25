Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,352,125.50 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.57. 3,399,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,555. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

