Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. Square has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.99, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

