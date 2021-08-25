Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $105,120.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,378,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,111 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

