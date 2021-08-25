SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

