St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 252,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

