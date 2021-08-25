Stabilize (STBZ) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $216,009.29 and $34,407.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stabilize has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

About Stabilize

STBZ is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

