StableXSwap (STAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,172.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $67.38 million and $6,172.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00010097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,872.65 or 0.99951543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

