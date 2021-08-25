StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Market Cap Achieves $9.50 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $1.56 million worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,187,543 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,737 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

StakeCubeCoin Coin Trading

