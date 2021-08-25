StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Tops $83.43 on Top Exchanges

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $26,529.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $83.43 or 0.00170400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,192 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.