Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 0.2%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. 435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

