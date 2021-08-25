Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $769.40

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 769.40 ($10.05) and last traded at GBX 769.40 ($10.05), with a volume of 8710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767.50 ($10.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £756.43 million and a PE ratio of 40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 714.08.

In other Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

