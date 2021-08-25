Starbase Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $946,333.94 and $602,261.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

