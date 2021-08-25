Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.57. 3,749,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,187. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

