Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$50.61 and last traded at C$50.60, with a volume of 291128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

