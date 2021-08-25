Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.37 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $668.75 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00129055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.15 or 0.99879433 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,868 coins and its circulating supply is 23,580,954,922 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

