Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $9.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

