Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.50

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 10545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

