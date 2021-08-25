Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 25th (ATD.B, AUGG, BNS, CFP, DOO, ERFSF, GRT.UN, HIBB, IBA, MG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 25th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG). TD Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$90.00 target price on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$108.00 target price on the stock.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$92.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$142.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$3.65 price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$138.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY). Grupo Santander issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

