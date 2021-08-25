Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 4.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

