Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 581,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.82. 503,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,224. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

