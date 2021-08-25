Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. 1,999,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

