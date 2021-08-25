Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

