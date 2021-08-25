Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.84. 2,930,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.99. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

