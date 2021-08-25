Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 3,915,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,663. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.