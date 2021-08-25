Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.76. The stock had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

