Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 217,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

