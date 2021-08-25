Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 4,471,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,357. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.