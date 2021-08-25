Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $219,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $505,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $621.07. 906,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,059. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $627.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.