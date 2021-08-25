Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 9,375,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,906,332. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

