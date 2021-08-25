Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $164.83. 1,744,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

