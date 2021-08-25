Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 53,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,149. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

