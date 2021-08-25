Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 545,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.