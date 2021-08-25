StormX (STMX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.09 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. StormX has a total market cap of $297.57 million and $24.09 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.