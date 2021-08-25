Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

