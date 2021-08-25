Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.33 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $413.16 or 0.00851961 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $57.13 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 63.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00124220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00156349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.26 or 1.00034455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.66 or 0.01034444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.24 or 0.06524812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

