SUKU Market Cap Achieves $42.56 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and approximately $890,775.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

