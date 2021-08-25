Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.36 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $42,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.50. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

