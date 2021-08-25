Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,370 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $46,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

