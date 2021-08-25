Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 86,081 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,081 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $47,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after acquiring an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,122. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

